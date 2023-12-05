NOCs granted to players by PCB for Big Bash

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally issued the no-objection certificates (NOC) to fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir for the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts after a delivery during the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023. — AFP

The board issued the NOCs considering the workload and the future tours programme of the national team. PCB understands that this decision is in the best interests of all the stakeholders, it said in a statement.