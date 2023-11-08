BD clinch dramatic win against Pak women

Bangladesh players are seen celebrating their victory over Pakistan second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium. — X/ ESPNcricinfo

LAHORE: Bangladesh secured a dramatic victory in the Super Over, leveling the three-match series at 1-1 against Pakistan in a thrilling second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The match ended in a tie, with Pakistan and Bangladesh both scoring 169 runs. In the Super Over, Pakistan managed to score seven runs but couldn’t defend the target as Bangladesh achieved the required 10 runs off the final delivery. Pakistan’s chase of the 170-run target initially seemed promising, with the opening pair of Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shamas providing a 41-run start. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals, and the match took a dramatic turn in the final over. With one wicket in hand and three runs required, Pakistan’s Nashra Sundhu was run-out on the penultimate ball, leaving the scores level.

Captain Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 27 runs, and Aliya Riaz contributed 21. The Pakistan innings featured a series of partnerships, with contributions from various batters, but the lower-order collapse proved to be crucial.

In the first innings, after Bangladesh chose to bat, they were restricted to 169 for nine by Pakistan’s bowlers. Captain Nigar Sultana was the top-scorer for Bangladesh, with a patient 54 off 104 balls.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third and final ODI promises to be another exciting contest. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now play the third and final ODI of the series on Friday, 10 November.