Alleged mobile snatchers held

CHARSADDA: The police arrested a six-member of an alleged racket of mobile snatchers and robbers and recovered weapons from their possession on Wednesday.



A special team headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Sanobar Khan and comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police, City Adnan Azam Khan, Station House Officer, Umarzai, Zufiqar Khan after six cases of mobile snatching and robberies were reported to the police.