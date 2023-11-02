Alleged mobile snatchers held

CHARSADDA: The police arrested a six-member of an alleged racket of mobile snatchers and robbers and recovered weapons from their possession on Wednesday.
A special team headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Sanobar Khan and comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police, City Adnan Azam Khan, Station House Officer, Umarzai, Zufiqar Khan after six cases of mobile snatching and robberies were reported to the police.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel. —...
The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo can be seen in this image released on August 13, 2022. —...
JUI-F supporters during a party rally in this picture released on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam...
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi speaks during a ceremony. — Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan websiteABBOTTABAD:...
A health official wearing protective gear takes blood sample of a man in Islamabad. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The Frontier...
This image released on September 22, 2022, shows the University of Peshawar. — Facebook/University of Peshawar...