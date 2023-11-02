Maintaining law and order, curbing terrorism top priorities, says IGP

KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan (right) looks on as other officers and people sit in his office in this image released on November 1, 2023. — Facebook/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan said on Wednesday that maintaining law and order and putting an end to terrorist attacks remained the priority of the police force. Addressing a meeting here, the top cop stated that any attempts to disrupt the peace process would be thwarted.

IGP Khan emphasised on the police’s commitment to using all available resources and capabilities to safeguard the lives and property of people.

He acknowledged the presence of anti-social elements attempting to instigate chaos and instability through acts of terrorism, and said that countering such threats was a shared responsibility.

He articulated a vision for a Pakistan free from terrorism for future generations, saying that defeating terrorism required raising awareness against anti-social elements among the public. During the meeting, IGP, along with Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas, RPO Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti, DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, and other senior police officials, reviewed the current law and order situation in the region. The RPO provided a briefing on security and incidents of terrorism. The provincial police chief stressed on the need for close monitoring of terrorist activities and directed the force to take measures to eliminate elements that threatened peace.

“Restoring law and order is the police’s primary focus, for which the public and police should liaise to prevent terrorists from infiltrating communities,” he added. He acknowledged that the province’s peace was a result of the sacrifices made by people and security forces, and it would not be allowed to be compromised.

The IGP called upon all participants to collaborate with the public in maintaining strict vigilance on potential troublemakers. He reiterated the significance of public safety and security, which would create a peaceful atmosphere and restore public confidence in the police force.