Student abducted, tortured for pursuing murder case of his uncle

LAHORE: A student was abducted outside his school and also tortured for pursuing a murder case of his uncle in the Sattokatla area.

The suspect identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Mansha Talli abducted Ghulam Mustafa and subjected him to severe torture. The suspects had murdered his uncle and were frustrated over his pursuing the case.

10 die in road accidents in 24 hours

Around 10 people died, whereas 1,170 were injured in 1,069 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 625 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Woman commits suicide over poverty

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by putting a noose around her neck in the Ghaziabad area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Meera, a resident of Razzaq Colony, Ghaziabad. The woman reportedly ended her life due to poor economic conditions. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Five arrested; drugs seized

Lahore police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge cache of drugs from their possession. The accused were identified as Kashif Nawaz, Ishaq Khan, Adil Mehmood, Rayast Ali and Shamim Akhtar. Police recovered 41kg opium, 24kg hashish and 1kg ice from their possession. The accused used to supply drugs in different areas of Lahore, educational institutions and elite class.

Another accused of murder of five held

Police arrested another main suspect involved in the killing of five people in the Chuhng area four days ago. After the arrest of the accused Sabir, the Chuhng police arrested another main accused Mubashar from Lahore and recovered weapons from him. The accused had killed five people, including three brothers, four days back over a property issue.

Two found dead

Two persons were found dead in different parts of the City on Tuesday. A 65-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk, and a 27-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Harbanspura police. Police claimed that both the persons were drug addicts and died due to drug overdose. The Edhi volunteers shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary.

Three robbers held

Johar Town police with the assistance of PSCA arrested three robbers. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, five mobile phones and two pistols from the accused.