Punjab govt clips ACE DG’s wings

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has approved limiting the powers of the Anti-Corruption Establishment director general.

Reliable sources told “Jang” that in the caretaker Punjab cabinet meeting held yesterday, the agenda was only to approve the budget for the next four months, while to prevent hoarding and illegal profiteering “The Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023” was included as an x-agenda item by the Cabinet Wing of the S&GAD, considering it inevitable in the current situation.

Sources said that after the news of the Punjab government’s silence on restricting the authority of the ACE DG published in the daily “Jang” reached the social media groups of the Pakistan Administrative Service officers, the S&GAD Cabinet Wing made a summary regarding limiting the powers of the ACE DG, which was also specifically included in the agenda as an x-agenda item, which was approved. Sources said that after the minutes of the cabinet meeting are received by the cabinet wing, a summary will be sent to the governor for the issuance of an ordinance. The process takes 6 to 7 days.