Use of tech termed key to revamp healthcare system

A representational image showing high-technology equipment for brain surgery. — Agha Khan University website

ABBOTTABAD: Health professionals have asked for integrating state-of-the-art technologies into the healthcare system to bolster healthcare infrastructure and enhance accessibility, efficiency and quality of healthcare.

The health experts have been spearheading the development of a robust patient safety plan for Pakistan and to harmonize it with international healthcare benchmarks and WHO guidelines with a focus on rectifying deficiencies of the current healthcare system while fostering a culture of excellence and safety.

“Embracing Wisdom from Crisis: COVID-19 Pandemic’s Lessons and Charting Future Strategies at Local, National, and Global Levels,” authored by Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan, a physician from Johns Hopkins, and Dr Waseem Ahmed (CEO) Hopeman Consultants UK, in a seminal work that transcended conventional discourse, offering a multifaceted exploration of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global healthcare systems.

Their collective insights serve as a guiding light amidst the complexities of the pandemic landscape, illuminating not only profound wisdom but also a comprehensive roadmap for fortifying the future of global healthcare.

The approach adopted by the two authors encompasses the orchestration of Healthcare Digital Transformation, the cultivation of robust healthcare and doctors research networks and the nurturing of a healthcare resource bank.

These initiatives represent a symphony of foresight and wisdom, working in unison to transcend traditional boundaries and sculpt a healthcare landscape poised for resilience and progress.

One of the key focal points of their discourse revolves around the critical importance of leveraging technological advancements to bolster healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the pivotal role of Healthcare Digital Transformation in enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and quality of care.

By integrating state-of-the-art technologies into healthcare systems, the authors advocate for the cultivation of a dynamic and adaptable ecosystem capable of effectively addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by future pandemics and epidemics.

Their aim is to unveil this comprehensive strategy before key stakeholders, the WHO team, and influential decision-makers, fostering collaborative synergy for a sustainable and transformative patient safety landscape across Pakistan.