IPP schedule for workers’ convention

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan while speaking during a party meeting on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/Istehkam e Pakistan Party

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan presided over a meeting of party leaders here on Monday.

During the meeting, the party leaders expressed their satisfaction on the successful public meeting at Khanewal. IPP Punjab Information Secretary Col (retd) Hashim Dogar unfolded schedule for workers convention in other districts of the province. He told that IPP would hold next convention at Kamoke on Nov 26, Kasur on Dec 3 and Layyah on Dec 17. He added that Rana Nazir Ahmad will be head of the organising committee for public meeting at Kamoke. The similar public meetings will also organised in Narowal, Jhang, Sahiwal and Faisalabad, he informed. Dogar said that IPP started mass contact campaign from Khanewal where people expressed their full support.