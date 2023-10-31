Air Link to make Xiaomi TVs

Airlink has set up state-of-the-art smartphone assembly plant in Lahore. — AirLink Communication

KARACHI: Air Link Communication Limited, a leading mobile phone manufacturer and distributor in Pakistan, said it will start producing smart TVs for Xiaomi Corp., the Chinese consumer electronics giant, at its facility in Lahore.

“We are excited to announce that Xiaomi, a leading consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer of the world, has decided to be partnered with Air Link to produce Xiaomi Smart TVs,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Jiang, the global AIoT Head of Xiaomi, expressed full confidence and support for Air Link in this project. He also praised Air Link’s record of success in its current collaborations with Xiaomi.”

The partnership was announced as Air Link seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for smart TVs in the country. Air Link already has a strategic alliance with Xiaomi for the local production of smartphones.

Xiaomi is the No. 1 TV brand in mainland China and the No. 5 in the world, according to its website. It is also the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, selling its products in more than 100 countries and regions. Xiaomi ranked 360th on the Fortune Global 500 list this year, its fifth consecutive year on the prestigious list.

“The addition of Xiaomi smart TVs will potentially generate jobs opportunities and substantially increase Air Link’s revenue,” Air Link said.