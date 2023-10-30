PTI leader Wajiha Qamar joins PMLN

LAHORE: Another former lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wajiha Qamar has met former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).
Wajiha Qamar was the latest PTI leader who parted ways with her party.
Speaking on the occasion, the former prime minister congratulated her on joining PMLN.
She expressed her complete confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and the party’s manifesto. She while lauding Nawaz Sharif, said that the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif played a “historical role” in the progress and development of Pakistan in the past.
Without naming PTI, she said that the “force of destruction” had harmed the country and the people. The former PTI leader urged the people to support the PMLN, which she has termed the “force of construction”.
