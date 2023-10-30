Political interference turning FPCCI elections into big battle

This picture released on September 21, 2022, shows the logo of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). — Facebook/Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) election for new office-bearers seems to be taking the form of a big battle due to direct involvement of major political parties.

The ruling group, Businessmen Panel (BMP), is worried about direct political interference, while the opposition group, United Business Group (UBG), considers it a compulsion, despite admitting that it is not good for the institution. The opposition group’s representatives say the ruling group had invited political interference in the past, and they are only following suit.

Apart from the BMP and UBG, a large number of businessmen and industrialists consider the direct involvement of political parties in the FPCCI affairs as harmful to the reputation of the institution and business community.

A leader of the ruling group and former president of FPCCI, Nasir Hayat Magun, told the reporter that the opposition group was making baseless accusations to take advantage of the political atmosphere of the country. However, he admitted that no politician should interfere directly in trade politics.

He alleged that the Director General of Trade Organisation (DGTO) was currently interfering in the Federation affairs due to political pressure. On October 13, the FPCCI Executive Committee meeting was held under the direct supervision of DGTO due to the opposition’s allegations.

The DGTO representatives participated in the meeting, voting took place in their presence, and the Election Commission was formed with a majority of 75 votes against 25. Later on, due to pressure of the opposition, the DGTO issued a notice to the Federation. He said it was the result of open interference and political pressure.

When he was asked about the opposition’s charges that the group achieved success due to political and government interference, he said they secured victory with clear majority, which was enough to refute such allegations. He said political interference might affect results slightly, but a clear majority was not possible merely due to political interference. Nasir Magun said in principle it was quite right that there should not be any political interference in the FPCCI. He also denied the allegation that the Federation money was donated on political grounds. He said all the money donated was collected at personal level, and it was not the money of the institution at all.

On the other hand, the main opposition leader and former senior vice president FPCCI Hanif Gohar admits that political interference in the Federation election was not good for the organization. However, he says, it had become a compulsion for them. He said the ruling group engaged the government and the establishment in the past to win elections. Threats were made by calling people directly and votes were obtained forcefully. “We kept saying that the federation should remain a neutral organization, and this platform should only be used for the benefit of the business community. But our words were not heeded. The Federation was brought under control through bullying and rigging. And we have sought political parties’ help only in reaction,” Hanif Gohar admitted.

He said wrong traditions were set by the Businessmen Panel, and that was why problems of the business community were not solved. He said both sides were at fault, “but we did not start it”. He said besides both contestant groups, all traders and industrialists have their concerns about political interference in the FPCCI matters.

Prominent industrialist Javed Balwani made a passionate appeal saying that political parties should not destroy the FPCCI like other institutions. Their interference in trade politics would harm the institution and the country’s economy as well, he added. The issue could be resolved by implementing the FPCCI’s memorandum. He said the FPCCI should only talk about the interests of the business community and improvement of the country’s economy, like financial institutions of India and other countries.