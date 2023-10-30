Career counselling: questions and answers

A representational image of people interacting in a professional environment with one of them explaining a board. — Unsplash

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I successfully completed my Bachelor's in Commerce majoring in Accounting, followed by a Master's in Business Administration (Marketing). Despite graduating with an impressive 84%, I have been facing difficulties securing a job. I believe your guidance can be invaluable in shaping my future career. What steps should I take to achieve a successful career?

(Mustafa Rasheed – Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Mustafa, it is important to note that an MBA is typically most beneficial for individuals with relevant hands-on experience. In your case, pursuing an MBA in Marketing may not significantly enhance your career prospects without practical experience. I understand that finding a job has been challenging. I recommend considering an internship, even if it's unpaid, at a reputable organisation. This will allow you to blend your backgrounds in accounting and marketing, increasing your chances of securing a job. Additionally, it will help you establish valuable professional connections and open up full-time job opportunities in the future.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a regular reader of your columns and would greatly appreciate your guidance. I'm facing confusion regarding the choice of subjects for my master's degree after completing a 4-year Bachelor's in Biomedical Engineering. I would value your expert opinion on the future career prospects of various subjects and whether I should attempt the CSS exam or pursue a master's in this field. (Ayesha Ghazanfar, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Ms Ayesha, there are promising opportunities in the field of Biomedical Engineering, particularly in emerging areas like Bio-Instrumentation, Clinical Engineering, and Rehabilitation Engineering. These subfields fall under the domain of Biomedical Engineering and hold substantial career potential. As for the CSS exam, it is highly competitive and requires a strong aptitude in subjects like Politics, English Literature, Current Affairs, International Relations, and Basic Sciences. Choosing CSS or a master's program depends on your interests and career goals, so I recommend taking your time to make a well-informed decision.

Q3: Dear Sir, I am seeking your expert opinion and guidance for my younger son, who aspires to study Computing Science in England. He is expecting straight A’s in his A levels. I would greatly appreciate your advice on the best institutions in the UK for this field.

(Abbas Sikandar, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Abbas, we live in a rapidly evolving digital world where Computing Science plays an increasingly vital role. Numerous universities in the UK offer Bachelor's and Master's degree programs in Computing Science, each with varying areas of specialization and research opportunities. Some of the top universities in the UK for Computing Science include the University of St Andrews, Imperial College London, University of Surrey, University of Birmingham, and Loughborough University, among others. These universities have different entry requirements, and the projected straight A’s your son anticipates will be advantageous in the admission process.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, I am seeking advice for my daughter's future career. She has completed her SSC with an impressive 88% and HSSC Pre-medical with 91%. Instead of pursuing an MBBS, she aspires to become a Professor or Lecturer. I would greatly appreciate your expert guidance on this matter.

(Rashid Iqbal– Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Rashid, your daughter can choose from a wide range of emerging subjects to pursue her career goal of becoming a Lecturer or Professor. I recommend that she explore programs in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, or Microbiology, at the BSc level. These fields offer high demand and abundant postgraduate study options and research opportunities. There is a substantial shortage of qualified teachers and lecturers in these areas in our country. To increase her chances of becoming a lecturer or professor, I recommend that your daughter work diligently to achieve a high GPA and qualify for the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Competitive Examination.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).