Officials inspect Afghan transit camp in Landikotal

Additional Chief Secretary (Interior) Abid Majeed (2nd-L) listens to an official, along with other provincial high-ups during a visit to the Torkham border and the Afghan transit camp in Landikotal on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Commissioner Peshawar Division, Peshawar

LANDIKOTAL: Authorities have established a transit camp in Landikotal where Afghan citizens would be kept for a few days before their deportation to Afghanistan via the Torkham border, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Interior) Abid Majeed, along with other officials, visited the Torkham border and the Afghan transit camp in Landikotal.

Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair, Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ishfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kalachi and Assistant Commissioner Irshad Khan Mohmand were also part of the delegation.

Abid Majeed inspected various sections of the transit camp and facilities provided for the inmates.

The deputy commissioner briefed Abid Majeed, who issued instructions to the officials concerned to provide every possible facility to the Afghan citizens during their repatriation.

The voluntary repatriation will continue till October 31. Around 80,000 Afghans have returned to their native country in recent days, officials said.