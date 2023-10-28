Pakistan’s Nighat Dad joins UN chief’s high-level AI advisory board

Nighat Dad, the executive director of the Digital Rights Foundation . x/DigitalRightsPK

ISLAMABAD: Nighat Dad, the executive director of the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), on Friday was appointed to the high-level advisory board on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The 39-member advisory board, comprising distinguished and accomplished individuals from around the world, will concentrate on addressing the global governance of AI, as their interim recommendations, expected by year-end, will focus on three main areas such as international AI governance, generative AI and shared understanding of the risks and challenges linked to the deployment of these technologies. The advisory board will also explore opportunities and mechanisms for utilising AI with the aim to expedite the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The development regarding Dad’s inclusion in the board was announced by the UN’s Pakistan chapter on X. “Congratulations to @NighatDad, Executive Director of @DigitalRightsPK, who is now a member of the High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launched by UNSG @AntonioGuterres, it will support the international community’s efforts to govern artificial intelligence.”

Commenting on taking up this new, crucial membership, the DRF executive director said: “I am honoured to serve on this high-level advisory board focused on the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which bring opportunities yet presents significant challenges. I’m excited to bring a global majority world perspective to our discussions and emphasise the importance of recognising the potential human rights issues that may affect marginalised communities worldwide as we embrace new technologies.”