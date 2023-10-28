Minister pledges support for legal community

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. — File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the legal community as a top priority.

He encouraged unity within the Bar Association and emphasised the importance of resolving any misunderstandings between the legal bar and the judiciary. Justice Shah stressed the need to prioritise respect for both the bar and the bench, acknowledging the pivotal role that lawyers play in upholding the rule of law and delivering justice.

Justice Shah was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected cabinet of the District Bar Association, Upper Dir, where he administered oaths to the newly elected officials, including president Sulman Khan Advocate, general secretary Sabz Ali Khan Advocate, vice president Syed Zahid advocate, joint secretary Shafiullah Khan, and finance secretary Imran Hussain, congratulating them on their successful bar election.

The newly elected cabinet received a comprehensive briefing on the challenges faced by the District Bar Association and the legal community. The minister assured that the government was well-informed about these issues and actively working to resolve them.He expressed his hope that the newly elected cabinet would devote their full efforts to addressing the concerns of the legal community.