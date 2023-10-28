Baligh urges world community to check atrocities against Kashmiris

Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman. The News File

LAHORE: Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman said that the international community should play a role in stopping the inhumane atrocities of the Indian army on innocent Kashmiris. Durable peace cannot be established in the subcontinent without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The international community should pay attention to the just solution of the Kashmir and the Palestinian issues so that the future of the world can be secured. He expressed these views while addressing a function organized on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Alhamra Arts Council Mall Road under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department.

Governor said that today people of Pakistan and Kashmiri people living in the world are observing Kashmir Black Day against India’s invasion and occupation of Jammu & Kashmir on October 27, 1947. The purpose of observing this day is to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian occupation and oppression of Kashmiris so that the oppressed Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

He said that under the government of Pakistan and the provincial government today in all the cities of Punjab province, including Lahore, the people are protesting against the Indian armed aggression against the Kashmiris. Governor Punjab said that this protest is a clear message to the world that India is a belligerent country that has destroyed the peace of the subcontinent. He said that today the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris have given a clear message to the world that durable peace can not be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The governor further stated that the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine are waiting for immediate help and assistance from the United Nations and the world, adding that the United Nations and the international community should play their active role in this regard. He said that children, women, and civilians are being targeted in Palestine. Even hospitals are being bombed. The world powers should play a role for a ceasefire in Palestine. He urged the world powers to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions regarding the solution of the Kashmir issue because it is not just a geographical issue but a matter of the future of South Asia which cannot be ignored.

Governor Punjab while thanking the participants of the protest rally, reiterated his commitment that the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation stand with the oppressed Kashmiris living in Occupied Kashmir and that Pakistan will always support the oppressed Kashmiris in human, moral and diplomatic terms.

On this occasion, Governor inaugurated a photo exhibition and also led the Black Day Kashmir Rally. On this occasion, Secretary Information and Culture Daniyal Gillani, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council, Tariq Mehmood Ch, Hurriyat leader Zahid Safi, officers of Information and Culture Department and a large number of people were present.