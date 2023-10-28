Shakib booed by home fans

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was booed by fans as he left Dhaka´s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after a training session on a break from the Cricket World Cup back home.
Shakib returned home on Wednesday to work with his mentor Nazmul Abedeen to settle batting issues he felt during the ongoing World Cup in neighbouring India. Video footage seen by AFP showed a group of people jeering Shakib. The skipper has scored only 56 runs in the four innings he has batted in the tournament.
