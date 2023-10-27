‘HBWs’ inclusion in workforce to boost trade with EU’

Women workers seen learning how to embroider. — PPI/File

LAHORE: Pakistan leads the way in South Asia with enactment of legislation and inclusion of Home-based Workers (HBWs) in the labour workforce. This has the potential to put Pakistan in a strong position for trade with the EU and other OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries.

HomeNet Pakistan Executive Director Ume Laila said this at a policy dialogue held here Thursday at a local hotel. The dialogue aimed at discussing the major challenges in mainstreaming home-based workers from the informal economy. While the government has taken initiatives for recognition of the HBWs as a work category, there are still major hurdles in the implementation of the Punjab HBWs Act 2023.

Though not yet at implementation stage, the Home-based Workers Act 2018 of Sindh province, Punjab (2023), Baluchistan (2022) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2021), provide crucial frameworks within which Home-based Workers are in line to be recognised and access fairer treatment under law. Ume Laila said that HomeNet Pakistan under the initiative of “Tracing home workers, improving transparency and working conditions of women workers in the garment, textile and apparel supply chains,” intends to follow up on the dialogue for creating spaces for the women in the garment and textile as informal workers. Rao Zahid of Labour Department, Punjab, shared the main clauses of the HBWs: The Punjab Home Based Workers Law was approved in March 2023. The department will establish welfare fund with the seed money for the cash benefit of HBWs and their skill development, maternity and social security. It will be mandatory for employers to have signed contract with HBWs.

M Ikram from Employers Federation of Pakistan said that given this, it is now even more important that EU-based brands operating in Pakistan take steps to gain better visibility on their supply chains and understand impacts they are having, as buyers, on their suppliers’ capacity to support the most vulnerable workers. Prof Dr Mehnaz Hassan, Chairperson Social Work Department, University of Punjab, emphasised on the mapping of Sanatzar, Tevta and PVTC. Others who spoke on the occasion were Secretary Minimum Wage Muhammad Shahid, Dr. Uzma Khan of LCWU and Sajid Rasool, DG Statistics.

Alkhidmat dispatches relief goods to Gaza

Alkhidmat Foundation, a leading humanitarian organisation, has dispatched the first shipment of relief goods to Gaza.

The 13 truckloads of essential supplies, including food items, medicines, delivery kits, baby kits, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, and other critical items, mark the beginning of Alkhidmat Foundation's commitment to aiding those affected in the region.

The relief goods, valued at Rs.15 million, are set to be delivered to the Rafah border in Egypt with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The Foundation is working closely with NDMA to ensure that the relief supplies adhere to the highest standards of packing and distribution, following NDMA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).