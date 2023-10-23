Traffic cops posted in Rustam Bazaar

Traffic police Peshawar officials during duty on October 19, 2023. — X/@TrafficPeshawar

WANA: Traffic personnel, including head constables and foot constables, were posted in Rustam Bazaar of Lower South Waziristan district here on Sunday.

At the inaugural ceremony, District Police Officer Farman Ullah distributed electrical challan devices, uniforms, and motorcycles.Farman Ullah directed the personnel to treat people courteously and educate them about traffic rules. He stated that starting today (Monday), strict enforcement of traffic rules, particularly for vehicles with tinted windows, would be enforced without any leniency.The DPO also urged parents to prevent young children from riding motorcycles and engaging in dangerous activities like one-wheeling to avoid accidents and injuries.