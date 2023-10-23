Traffic cops posted in Rustam Bazaar

WANA: Traffic personnel, including head constables and foot constables, were posted in Rustam Bazaar of Lower South Waziristan district here on Sunday.
At the inaugural ceremony, District Police Officer Farman Ullah distributed electrical challan devices, uniforms, and motorcycles.Farman Ullah directed the personnel to treat people courteously and educate them about traffic rules. He stated that starting today (Monday), strict enforcement of traffic rules, particularly for vehicles with tinted windows, would be enforced without any leniency.The DPO also urged parents to prevent young children from riding motorcycles and engaging in dangerous activities like one-wheeling to avoid accidents and injuries.
Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while visiting a government facility in Lahore, in this still taken from a video...
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rally in Islamabad. — AFP/FileLAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has strongly condemned the...
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Science and Information Technology Dr Najibullah Khan Marwat. —...
Caretaker Advisor KP on Energy & Power Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah chairing a meeting in Peshawar on October 1, 2023. —...
A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 20, 2023, shows smoke ascending over the northern...
A representational image of a person lighting up a cigarette. — Unsplash/FilePESHAWAR: In an effort to address the...