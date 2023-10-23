LGH emergency block upgrade project launched

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a visit of the Upgradation project of the Lahore General Hospital emergency block in Lahore on October 22, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE: Upgradation project of the Lahore General Hospital emergency block has been launched on Sunday. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached the hospital to review upgradation work of the emergency block.

The chief minister ordered to prepare a record of fans, air-conditioners, lights, beds, medical equipment and other items uninstalled during the upgradation work. Mohsin Naqvi directed to keep the uninstalled medical and electrical items from the emergency block safe in a store instead of wasting them. The CM stated that already available equipment should be saved from getting wasted during upgradation, construction and restoration work. He visited various sections of the LGH emergency block and inspected operation theatres as well. He directed to make safe and quality wiring in the upgradation project. The chief minister directed to complete upgradation work of the emergency block at the earliest. He ordered to ensure quality construction in the upgradation work of the LGH.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he is himself monitoring upgradation work of the hospitals. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about upgradation project of the LGH emergency block. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Principal General Hospital Al-Fareed Zafar and the officials concerned were also present.

Naqvi visits agriculture, food & drug authority head office

The chief minister visited Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority Head Office, went to different floors and inspected finishing work in various sections established by the Authority.

The chief minister witnessed equipment purchased for the labs and directed to complete civil work of the building with a high quality. Mohsin Naqvi assigned a deadline to complete 100 percent work of the whole building by 31st December. He inspected the auditorium and all floors of the building.

The chief minister presided over a meeting at the Authority Head Office and was given a briefing about matters pertaining to human resource and purchase of machinery. Mohsin Naqvi directed the officials concerned to constitute a committee under the headship of Chairman Planning & Development Board.

The committee will take prompt steps with regard to resolving issues of the Authority. Secretary C&W gave a briefing to the chief minister regarding civil work.

Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of C&W, Health, Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

CM visits PINS, inquires after photographer, driver

Caretaker chief minister inquired after the health of under-treatment CM Office’s photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. They were injured in a traffic accident.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the well-being of photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill, consoled them and prayed for their early recovery. The chief minister issued directions to the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to the photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill.

Mohsin Naqvi said that thanks to Allah Almighty that both remained safe in the traffic accident. It may be clarified that photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill of CM office got injured in a traffic accident near Pir Mahal while coming back to Lahore from Multan three days earlier.