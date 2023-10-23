Challenge Cup goes to Sand Storm

This screengrab taken from a video released on August 21, 2023, shows people racing with their horses. — YouTube/Pakistan Horse Racing

LAHORE: At the Lahore Race Club, Sunday’s races delivered a series of surprises, captivating all sports enthusiasts.

The featured race of the day was the Challenge Cup, involving Sand Storm and Musafa, where the experienced campaigner Sand Storm dominated the competition, winning by a wide margin of three and a half lengths.

In contrast to the Challenge Cup, which went as anticipated, the other six races saw unexpected outcomes. Imran Choice sprang the first surprise of the day by moving from an unexpected position to claim victory. Khizer Choice provided another surprise by securing a place, while the dark horse Olympic Queen took third place.

The second race featured an underdog, Desert Parri, who surprised everyone with a win. Merchant Of Venus, the favourite, took the place, and Mafnood JR’s third-place finish added to the astonishment.

The third race was won by Stardom, a surprise contender. Dil Nasheen lived up to its billing by securing a place, while Abdullah Love’s unexpected third-place finish added to the intrigue. The fourth race was the much-anticipated Challenge Cup showdown between Sand Strom and Mufasa. Experience triumphed, with Sand Storm winning convincingly.

The Amigo Cup followed, with Market Leader emerging as the winner, narrowly overtaking all opposition, including Red Rock, which was a late challenger. Generosity claimed the third spot. In the sixth race, the dark horse Samson turned out to be the winner, outpacing Hizar, who finished second, and Firouz, the third.

In the final race of the day, Shair-e-Niaz Baig achieved an easy win, surpassing the favourite Lady Champion, while the underdog Sehar secured third place, capping off a day of thrilling and unexpected results at the Lahore Race Club.