FIA seizes foreign currency from illegal dealer

A representational image showing a number of foreign currency notes. — AFP?File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized a substantial amount of foreign currency from an illegal currency exchange in the federal capital, an FIA spokesperson said Saturday.

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC), Islamabad, during its ongoing crackdown against the mafia involved in money laundering, Hundi and Hawala, conducted a raid at a fake and illegal money exchange at Jinnah Avenue and seized 17,000 US dollar, 30,000 UAE dirham, 28,000 Saudi riyal, 2,234 Qatri riyal, 15,000 Afghani and currency of 10 other countries and arrested two people hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, FIA Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad, arrested a human trafficker with the help of Interpol wanted to the agency in many cases and started investigation. The accused has been identified as Khurram Iqbal who was running an organised network of human trafficking.