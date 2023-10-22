Nawaz’s sons don’t return to Pakistan

DUBAI: Nawaz Sharif’s two sons have not returned to Pakistan.
Hussain Nawaz bade farewell to Nawaz Sharif in Dubai. Hasan Nawaz did not reach Dubai as he was in London.
Nawaz Sharif came from Dubai to Islamabad in a special plane along with close associates, overseas workers and media.
US troops patrol near an oil field in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria´s northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border...
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a joint press conference with Belgium´s Prime Minister...
An Israeli flag can be seen in this picture. — AFP/FileNICOSIA: Four people were arrested after a pipe bomb exploded...
A Sindh police vehicle can be seen in this picture. — AFP/FileNOWSHERA: The personnel of police and Cantonment...
A researcher at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics of the University of Valladolid works in a...