Nawaz’s sons don’t return to Pakistan

Hussain Nawaz (c) while bidding farewell to his father Nawaz Sharif (left) in Dubai with Mian Nasir Janua also looking on in Dubai on October 21, 2023. — X/@Murtazaviews

DUBAI: Nawaz Sharif’s two sons have not returned to Pakistan.

Hussain Nawaz bade farewell to Nawaz Sharif in Dubai. Hasan Nawaz did not reach Dubai as he was in London.

Nawaz Sharif came from Dubai to Islamabad in a special plane along with close associates, overseas workers and media.