An expert demonstrates a few tricks!

A participant of The Floral Art Society (Magnolia Chapter) can be seen in this picture on October 20, 2023. — PTV World

Islamabad: The Floral Art Society (Magnolia Chapter) held its meeting as usual at the Serena Hotel, with an interesting program titled, ‘Magic With the Wire’ which began with the recitation of Holy Quran by Ishrat Saghir, after which Farah Khursheed read the minutes of the previous meeting. To top off the business side, National Coordinating Committee (NCC) member, Ghazala Abdullah presented the audit report for the previous year, 2022- 2023.

Then came the fun part which had been eagerly awaited! Hina Kamran gave a brief introduction about the multi-talented Farida Kaleem who was the chief guest and the demonstrator at the event. Farida is an ace floral designer and an acclaimed international judge and she made three beautiful arrangements in front of the members, explaining each step thoroughly, with the use of wires to hold shapes in place being the main theme.