Five members of dacoit gang arrested. Representational image.

LAHORE:Organised Crime Unit (OCU) City Kotwali arrested five members of a robbers’ gang here Friday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Adnan, Aslam, Amir Sohail, Arif and Shams. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones, and illegal weapons from their custody. Meanwhile, in a collaborative effort between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Police, a five-member dacoit gang was arrested. The Safe Cities Monitoring Team identified the five suspicious individuals in the Defence area leading to their inspection and eventual arrest. Subsequent investigations uncovered Rs8 million in cash and 14 iPads in possession of the accused. SP Arslan Zahid confirmed that the arrested individuals confessed to multiple criminal activities during interrogation.

PO held

Islampura Police have arrested a suspected proclaimed offender (PO) wanted by Okara police for last four years.

The suspect identified as Mujtaba had committed a shop robbery in Okara. The suspect had subjected a victim to torture on offering resistance. A case was registered and the suspect was on run in the case. Islampura arrested the suspect after spotting him on a tip. In another incident, Mustafa Town police arrested two members of Atif alias Aati bike thief gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Atif and Rizwan. Police also recovered seven bikes, two 30-bore pistols and bullets from their custody. A case was registered against them.