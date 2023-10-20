 
Friday October 20, 2023
Inter suppl exam from today

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2023
A representational image of a person writing on an examination sheet. — Pixabay/File
LAHORE: Lahore Board’s Intermediate Second Annual Exam 2023 will start from Friday (today). A spokesperson of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore said that a total of 52,987 candidates had registered for the exam for whom 77 exam centres had been set up. He added roll number slips had already been issued to the candidates.