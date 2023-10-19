IPP to hold workers’ conventions in nine districts

Founding leaders of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Jahangir Tareen (c), Imran Ismail (right) and Aleem Khan (L) during a media briefing on June 9, 2023. — Facebook/Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has decided to hold workers’ convention in nine districts of Punjab. According to the plan, the convention will be held in Khanewal on October 28, in Hafizabad on November 3, Narowal November 9, Layyah November 12 and in Kasur on November 17, in Gujranwala November 20, Jhang November 24, in Sahiwal on December 1, and in Faisalabad on December 9. This decision was made in a meeting of Divisional Coordinators held in the Central Secretariat of the party presided by party president Abdul Aleem Khan.

Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Aoun Chaudhry, Dr Murad Raas, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Noman Langriyal, Noreez Shakoor, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Shoaib Siddiqui participated while Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Mamoon Jafar Tarar, Ameer Haider Singha, Dewan Ikhlaq, Tahseen Gardizi, Syed Raffakat Gilani, Ajmal Cheema and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin were also present in the meeting.

Apart from these, Ayaz Khan Niazi, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Sheikh Mahmood Yaqub, Col® Hashim Dogar, Chaudhry Ikhlaq Hussain Rao Shahid Qayyum, Rao Zahid and Wasim Ramey were also present. IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan told the meeting that the common man is not interested in politics but in solving his problems, the prices of electricity, water, gas bills and petroleum products are sky-rocketing. He added that IPP was closely monitoring the ongoing protests of teachers and other government employees and was setting up committees headed by former Education Minister Dr Murad Raas and Agriculture Minister Nauman Langriyal for devising an alternative plan for solving their problems.

Aleem Khan asked the coordinators to immediately complete the party setup in their respective districts, speed up public relations and become active in preparing for the general elections. He said that the party leadership would provide full support to its office-bearers in each district. Aleem Khan clarified that the process of joining the party will continue and IPP will field its candidates in each constituency of National and Provincial Assembly in the general elections. Participants in the meeting discussed in detail party affairs, organisation and the upcoming conventions. It was decided in the meeting that in the second phase, conventions would be held in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and other districts of Punjab. On the direction of Abdul Aleem Khan, a special committee was also formed for these gatherings, while Divisional President would be in charge of each convention. In the meeting, it was decided to do more work under the leadership of Ishaq Khan Khakwani regarding the party manifesto so that the important points of the manifesto can be conveyed to as many common people as possible.