Student killed, passer-by injured in crossfire between police and robbers

A matric student lost his life while another youngster got wounded in crossfire between police and suspected robbers in old city area of Karachi on Wednesday. Police killed three suspects during the encounter.

The student was identified as 16-year-old Amir, who was a resident of Kalakot in Lyari and the youngest among his six siblings. According to police, the victim had gone to purchase milk for breakfast from a shop in the Ghas Mandi area, where the shootout between police personnel and the suspects occurred.

Police claimed that the suspects opened fire on the personnel chasing them. However, these bullets hit Amir in the head and another passerby 23-year-old Murtaza in the leg. In the retaliatory action, police killed all three suspects.

The casualties were rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, where Amir died while Murtaza was under treatment. The names of the three suspects were not confirmed immediately and their bodies were transferred to the morgue for identification purposes.

An FIR of the incident was registered at the Eidgah police station and further investigation was underway.

‘Gangster’ arrested

A wanted suspect was arrested for the 25th time by police on Wednesday. The suspect, Riasat alias Haji, is alleged to be a gangster involved in drug peddling and sale of Gutka. He was apprehended during an operation in the Old Golimar area within the remits of the Pak Colony police station.

According to police, the suspect was the leader of a criminal gang known as ‘Riasat Group’ operating from Old Golimar and he had been arrested 24 times in the past. However, he managed to get bail each time and currently, he was absconding in several cases of murder, attempted murder, shootout with police and rival gangs, illegal weapons and drugs. Police claimed to have seized a hand grenade and explosive materials from the suspect. A new case has been registered against him.