Assets beyond means case against Dar: Accountability court to announce verdict on 21st

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing the media after unveiling the Economic Survey. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad, Judge Muhammad Bashir has reserved judgement in accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. He will announce the verdict on October 21.

The hearings in the case have been completed against Ishaq Dar and others as the NAB prosecutor and Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbah completed their arguments on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court had consigned the reference to record. The reference was re- heard against Ishaq Dar in the light of Supreme Court (SC) decision.

The record of all cases was presented in accountability courts. NAB teams presented record of 81 corruption cases in the court.

The record of references was also presented in accountability courts against Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shahid Khan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon and Omni group.