WSSP solarises three tubewells

Solar panels can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has successfully converted three tubewells to solar energy in an attempt to reduce dependency on the national grid.

The solarized tubewells are located in Audit Colony, Gullay Baba, and Bahadar Colony. The company has also installed an automated water testing machine to check and analyze the water quality.

The company installed SCADA system on 87 more tubewells, taking the tally of tube-wells with SCADA system to 133 in localities under its administrative jurisdiction.Earlier, WSSP installed it on 46 tubewells with financial assistance from UNICEF.

The shift is expected to help the company save expenses incurred on payment of electricity bills. Planning for the solarization of three more tube wells is underway.Caretaker Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department Aamer Durrani inaugurated the tube-wells.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hasan Nasir, GM Planning Syed Zamir-ul-Hassan, Zonal Manager Maria Shehnaz, Project Manager Sarmad Rashid from Islamic Relief, Project Engineer Ghulam Muhammad, and Farid Ahmad were present on the occasion.

The minister was briefed that the transition of tube-wells to solar energy would reduce operational expenses, improve pumping hours. It will also ensure better service delivery, facilitate automatic monitoring, detect mechanical and electrical faults in time, maintain records of electricity consumption, and curb electricity theft. He said the conversion of tubewells to solar energy was a successful initiative, and the government has been working to shift tube-wells to solar energy throughout the province.