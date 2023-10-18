Another victim of Lyari grenade attack dies

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

A girl, who was injured in a hand grenade attack in the Lyari area on Monday night, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to two.

The deceased girl was identified as 10-year-old Atiqa. The bomb disposal squad prepared a report on the incident and handed it over to the police. The attack, which used an RGD-1 grenade, resulted in the death of a woman and a minor girl.

A case of the hand grenade attack was registered against unidentified culprits at the Chakiwara police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to murder and attempted murder.

According to the FIR, at 9:15 pm on Monday, unidentified culprits on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade outside a residential building. As a result of the explosion, a girl and a woman were killed and seven other people were injured.

The bomb disposal squad’s report says that the hand grenade possibly contained 65 grammes of an explosive material. Firearms and springs were also found at the scene, along with 17 to 18 fragments of a hand grenade, according to the report.