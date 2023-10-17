Rs200m embezzlement found in two hospitals

Mian Munshi Hospital building can be seen in this picture released on September 10, 2022. — Facebook/Govt. Munshi DHQ Teaching Hospital, Lhr

LAHORE: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Punjab, has unearthed corruption and misappropriation of funds of over Rs200 million at Mian Munshi Hospital and Said Mitha Hospital by Dr Adnan-ul-Qamar, during his incumbency as Medical Superintendent of the two hospitals in Lahore.

“The mafia embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 211.775 million through corruptions, commissions, and kickbacks, causing irreparable loss to the public exchequer,” says IB report presented to the Punjab Chief Minister for necessary action.

“Considering your (CM’s) resolve to eradicate the menace of corruption in public service delivery, it is to draw your attention towards organised corruption and misappropriation of government funds taking place in Mian Munshi Hospital and Said Mitha Hospital by those very people, who are entrusted to safeguard the public interest,” the report says. The IB investigation found misappropriation of Rs 87.9 million in Said Mitha Hospital (SMH) and Rs 123.875 million in Mian Munshi Hospital (MMH).

The embezzlement of Rs 23 million and Rs 11.4 million under the head of alcohol and non-alcohol tissue wipes was committed in Said Mitha Hospital and Mian Munshi Hospital respectively; Rs 4.5 million and Rs 10-15 million under the head of Chlorine tablets in SMH and MMH respectively; Rs 41 million and Rs 30 million under the head of CBC machine reagents in SMH and MMH respectively; Rs 9.3 million and Rs 7.475 million under the head of hand sanitizers, hard surface cleaners, instruments disinfectant, hand scrub, etc., in SMH and MMH respectively; Rs 4.1 million for Recadotril Sachet and Rs 6 million for Cap Sitagliptin in SMH, and Rs 60 million for purchase of non-essential items out of medicine budget in MMH.

It has been learnt through reliable resources that a corrupt mafia allegedly led by Senior Medical Officer (BS-18) Dr Adnan-Ul-Qamar, MS, Mian Munshi Hospital, Lahore is found involved in corrupt practices including misappropriation of funds since his incumbency in the position. He has the additional charge of MS Mian Munshi Hospital since April 2020, besides additional charge of MS said Mitha Hospital for the year 21-22.

Reportedly, Dr Adnan-Ul-Qamar, along with his accomplices remained instrumental/ pivotal in the corrupt practices including getting an exaggerated budget from the government for provision of better services, but instead spending the amount on non-essential items; receiving commissions from preferred vendors who supply items like wipes, tablets for purifying of water and sanitizers etc. under different brand names in order to charge higher price; supporting specific companies (Ashal international, Fatima Traders, shah Jee traders, Glifton traders) by replacing government equipment’s with their second hand machines, in the laboratories, and portraying them as donated equipment’s although there is no provision in the law for the same; over-invoicing of the laboratory items, selected medicine items, surgical disposable items, and non-essential items etc.; transferring their preferred dispensers as store keeper who assist in keeping the record straight while managing embezzlement; and granting additional charge of MS to doctors of their own choice in teaching Hospital to assist corruption.

During his tenure, the medicine, surgical disposable items, equipment’s and other regular items of Mian Munshi Hospital were being used at Said Mitha hospital, while receiving government funds for both hospitals.

The IB recommended initiation of a transparent inquiry against the mafia, after removing them from their post. “If they continue to holds their position, the accused are expected to influence the proceeding of the inquiry,” it says.

The IB further recommended that all the relevant record of Mian Munshi Hospital, Lahore for the last three years should be sealed so that the involved may not be able to temper with the record.

When The News tried to reach out to Dr Adnan-ul-Qamar by phone, he did not respond to the calls. Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Prof Dr Javed Akram said the MS concerned, who is accused of corruption, will be immediately removed and a strict action will be taken on the IB report in this regard.