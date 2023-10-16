Police inspector who sought permission for fighting in Palestine removed from post

A person carries the Palestinian flag. — Middle East Institute

KARACHI: A police inspector who sought permission from the Sindh police chief for fighting alongside Hamas in Palestine against Israel has been removed from his post.

Inspector Fayaz Ahmed Janwari, posted at Investigation-II City South Zone in Karachi, had written a letter to the Sindh Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja on October 13, in which he sought permission for going to Palestine to fight against Israel.

The inspector also pledged to donate a part of his salary to a relief fund set up for the people of Palestine.

“I do solemnly render 10 percent of my salary to Al-Khidmat Foundation particularly for [their] Palestine relief operation”, the letter read, seeking permission from the IG to “participate and contribute physically in ongoing Jihad declared by Hamas against Israel”.

District South DIG Asad Raza said Inspector Janwari was removed from his post due to the letter. The DIG said the cop had violated the rules by writing such a letter due to which he was removed from his post.