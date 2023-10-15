Mansehra rally calls for boycott of Israeli products

MANSEHRA: In a show of support for oppressed Palestinian Muslims, the legal fraternity staged a rally and called for a boycott of Israeli products.

Under the banner of the “Labbaik Al-Quds Rally”, lawyers marched from the district bar room up to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk, denouncing Israeli aggression and expressing unity with the Palestinian Muslims.

Addressing the demonstrators at the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk, District Mansehra Bar Association president Mohammad Rafique Yusuf Advocate, general secretary Azhar Sajjad advocate, and others said that the centrality of Al-Quds to the Muslim Ummah and the significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the first Qibla.

The legal community called upon all Islamic countries, including Pakistan, to economically boycott Israel and its products. They asked Muslim rulers to stand with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims and the resistance fighters of Hamas during the challenging times.

TLP terms Jihad the only solution to the suffering of Palestinians: The treatment of Palestinian Muslims by Israeli oppressors demands a resolute response in the shape of Jihad, stated speakers at “Labbaik Al-Quds Rally”, organised by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

They said that a comprehensive boycott of Jewish products is imperative in the current situation. The rally started at Shah Nawaz Chowk and culminated at Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk.

Divisional deputy chief of TLP Babar Rahman Bhatti, district president Hafiz Waliur Rahman, chief organiser Zakir Khan Hazarvi, Hafiz Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Rafiq Rizvi, and religious scholars including Mufti Saeedur Rahman, Allama Qudratullah Qadri, Allama Fida Muhammad Saifi, and Saif Shahzad, addressed the gathering.

They said the only solution to the Israeli hostility against Palestinian Muslims is Jihad. They called for collective action, including financial and military support for Palestinian Muslims.