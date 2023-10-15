Shanaka out of World Cup

LUCKNOW, India: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of the World Cup on Saturday due to injury and will be replaced by Chamika Karunaratne, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.
Shanaka suffered a right thigh muscle injury in Sri Lanka´s defeat to Pakistan four days ago. “The injury needs three weeks to recover,” the ICC said in a statement.
Karunaratne has played 23 ODIs. Sri Lanka have lost both their opening games at the World Cup and will face fellow winless side Australia in Lucknow on Monday.
LAS VEGAS: The LPGA´s Lexi Thompson looks set to miss the cut at the PGA´s Shriners Children´s Open despite...
PARIS: France, Belgium and Portugal all blinked with a Euro 2024 place in their grasps but clung on for one-goal...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Women’s team players have assembled in Lahore and will resume training from Sunday to prepare...
MANDALIKA, Indonesia: Spaniard Jorge Martin won Saturday´s sprint race at the Indonesia MotoGP to overtake rival...
NEW YORK: New Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is feeling “pressure” and “responsibility” as well as...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union Saturday announced the appointment of Roelof Kotze as the Head Coach for the Men’s...