Shanaka out of World Cup

LUCKNOW, India: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of the World Cup on Saturday due to injury and will be replaced by Chamika Karunaratne, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Shanaka suffered a right thigh muscle injury in Sri Lanka´s defeat to Pakistan four days ago. “The injury needs three weeks to recover,” the ICC said in a statement.

Karunaratne has played 23 ODIs. Sri Lanka have lost both their opening games at the World Cup and will face fellow winless side Australia in Lucknow on Monday.