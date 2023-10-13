Jirga pledges to combat social evils

LANDIKOTAL: The police held a jirga at the Tehsil Jirga Hall, where all stakeholders collectively pledged their support to authorities in the fight against various social evils in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district.
The jirga witnessed the participation of local government representatives, the Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand, political party leaders, and members of civil society.
Addressing the gathering, Shah Khalid Shinwari said that no religion permitted the use of any kind of drugs. He said those involved in the manufacturing and sale of drugs were not only against the law but also the religious principles.
The speaker pointed out that drug addiction affected not only the individual but the entire family, stressing the need for the government and other organisations to step forward and provide treatment for the addicts.He said all stakeholders were united in the commitment to combat the social evils in Landikotal.
