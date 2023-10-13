Youth commits suicide after killing father

BATKHELA: A youth allegedly committed suicide after killing his father when the latter scolded the former for quarrelling with his sister in Sherkhana in Palai area in Malakand district on Thursday.Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan said that one Ismail was scuffling with his sister over some issue in Sherkhana in the Palai area.

He said that in the meantime their father named Lal Muhammad came and reprimanded his son.In a fit of rage, the son allegedly shot dead his father and then committed suicide by firing with a pistol.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Batkhela for medico-legal formalities and later dispatched to their native town Palai. The Levies Police Station, Palai, has registered a case and started an investigation.