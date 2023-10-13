FIA inspects Afghans’ return

LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials visited Torkham border to oversee the Afghan repatriation process and meet passengers and Torkham border personnel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FIA Director Nisar Tanoli, accompanied by Director of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) Islamabad Yaseen Farooq and Director Administration Shakeel Durrani, along with field staff, toured the Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital and departure and arrival pedestrian tubes at Torkham border. They inspected the Identity Verification and Alert System (IVAS) at the FIA checkpoint.

Assistant Director, FIA at Torkham, Yasir Arafat, provided a briefing to them on the current facilitation and repatriation process for undocumented Afghan nationals at Torkham immigration and the passenger luggage scanning process.

The officials were informed about the Afghan patients’ facilitation counter and the procedures conducted at Dosti Hospital, situated at Zero Point at Torkham border crossing.The FIA officials said the purpose of the visit was to ensure the smooth documentation of undocumented Afghan citizens returning to their country.

They said they deployed additional staff at the Torkham Nadra checkpoint to expedite the document processing and provide all necessary services for repatriating Afghan citizens. The senior FIA director from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the FIA staff at Torkham border and urged them to work around the clock to minimise waiting times, especially for Afghan citizens, including women, children, and the elderly.