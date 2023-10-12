Mardan mayor writes to ACE about alleged corruption in TMA

MARDAN: Mayor Himayatullah Mayar has written to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa against alleged corruption in the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Mardan.

In the letter addressed to the director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment on 10 October, Mayar stated that an amount of Rs7 million had been drawn for the purchase of various sanitation and gardening items, which were not observed on the spot.

“Your attention is invited to TMA Mardan, which is facing critical financial issues, but the officers continuously spend the amount maliciously. The undersigned has directed all the officers concerned to report on financial matters, but they are reluctant to comply with the directions accordingly,” he said in the letter.