SCCI calls for interest free economic system

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq has stressed the need for implementation of an interest-free economic system in Pakistan, saying the role of Islamic banking is vital in this endeavour.

He stressed that achieving economic prosperity and sustainable progress is closely linked to adhering to the teachings of Islam, particularly the Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He explained that these principles not only lead to improvement in business, trade and industries but also seek to gain the goodwill of Almighty Allah, the Creator of the universe.

Fuad Ishaq said this while addressing a delegation of religious scholars from Karachi, led by Haji Abdul Habib Attari, the head of Dawat-e-Islami and Madni TV channel. The meeting took place at the chamber’s premises on Wednesday and was attended by Ijaz Khan Afridi, SCCI vice-president, secretary Sajjad Aziz, and a large gathering of members from the local trading community.

Abdul Habib Attari, the religious scholar, called for adherence to the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), considering it a comprehensive guideline for life and success. .

Emphasising on promoting business and trade in accordance with the foundational principles of Islam, the scholar stated that an interest-based economy and economic system is not only a source of improvement and blessings but also the most effective way to gain the favour of Allah and his last prophet (PBUH).

During the visit to Peshawar, aimed at providing assistance to the recently earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan, Atari asked the SCCI to engage with the provincial government and relevant departments to establish a mechanism for timely aid delivery to the affected families in Afghanistan.

Fuad Ishaq assured cooperation to the delegation and said he would take up the matter with the provincial government to send timely aid to the affected families in Afghanistan.