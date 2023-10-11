Court turns down ex-minister’s plea

BATKHELA: A local court on Tuesday turned down the request of the former minister to punish the officials of district administration and personnel of Levies force for baton charge and firing on a peaceful rally.
The court of additional district and sessions judge, Malakand, rejected the application of ex-minister Shakil Khan against the additional assistant commissioner and personnel of Levies force for their ‘illegal’ action against the participants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally.
The former minister had sought legal action against the officials and Levies force but the court turned down the plea.
Soon after the verdict, the ex-minister in a video message said that he would move the Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan against the ‘excesses’ committed by the officials and law enforcers during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally.
Meanwhile, an activist has quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after affiliation with the party for almost 15 years.In a video message, Ikram Khan said that he quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf due to the local leadership policies.
