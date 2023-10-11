Minister wants work on CPEC projects expedited

Container terminals can be seen in this picture in Gwadar port. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Gwadar and directed the ministries and divisions to expedite the work.

Representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the implementation status of projects in Gwadar.

The projects include Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2,000 boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur transmission line, New Gwadar International Airport Project, China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, Gwadar East-Bay Expressway Project and Gwadar Free Zone & Gwadar Port.

The planning minister said the interim government is committed to implementing the CPEC projects, adding several projects related to education, health and social sectors had been completed in Balochistan to facilitate the people of Balochistan.

During the meeting, officials from the interior ministry gave a detailed briefing on the security of Chinese working in Pakistan. The minister asked the relevant ministry and provincial governments to beef up the security in order to avoid any untoward incidents.