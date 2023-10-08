Political parties to move ECP on delimitation in Bajaur

KHAR: The Awami National Party on Saturday organised an All Parties Conference to devise a strategy for making a proper case to the Election Commission of Pakistan with regard to the delimitation in the Bajaur tribal district.

Presided over by the ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, the conference was also attended by the local leaders of almost all political parties, including Maulana Khanzeb Khan, Akhunzada Chattan, Nisar Baz, Shah Naseer Khan, Gulzada Malik, Siddique Akbar Khan, Sher Bahadur, Maulana Gul Waheed, Gul Karim Khan, Syed Ahmad Jan, Imran Mahar, Aurangzeb Khan, Najibullah Khan, District Bar Association president Javed Shah and others.

The local leaders presented their viewpoints and constituted a committee to forward suggestions about the delimitation in the district. The committee would hold a meeting soon to present suggestions and prepare a proper case to the ECP about the delimitation.