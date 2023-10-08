Miyawaki forest inaugurated

LAHORE : PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood along with Chief Executive Officer Asif Iqbal inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest at Botanical Garden, New Campus here on Saturday.
On this occasion, Director Institute of Botany Prof Dr Abdul Nasir Khalid, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, Resident Officer-II M Kashif Nazir Hanjra, faculty members and students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that as many as 12,000 Miyawaki saplings had been planted in two acres of land. He said that Punjab University was taking steps to make it greener. He said that Miyawaki forests were the need of the hour to deal with environmental challenges. He said that the PU wanted to develop strong links with the industry and hoped that other institutions will also follow his example.
