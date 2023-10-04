Violence in name of religion: Caretaker Punjab CM orders action against miscreants

The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mioshin Naqvi while chairing a meeting in Lahore in this picture released on October 4, 2023. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government decided to take stringent action against those inciting violence in the name of religion and every possible step will be taken to stop the financing of such elements.



Caretaker CM Naqvi chaired a meeting that called for reviewing the steps taken for the protection of life and property of people in the province.

Additionally, individuals aiding wrongdoers will face intensified scrutiny, with no exceptions for those operating outside the bounds of the law.

The interim chief minister ordered an organised crackdown on miscreants and criminal gangs, emphasising that no faction or gang would be permitted to disrupt the peace of the province.

The IG police briefed the meeting on law and order situation in the province along with updates on legal action taken against miscreants.

The meeting also paid tribute to the valiant policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on the Kundal checkpost in Mianwali.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, the chief secretary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, additional IG (CTD), high officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting while RPOs participated through a video link.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab cabinet on Tuesday directed local management in Rawalpindi to start crackdown against illegal housing societies and land mafia.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a provincial cabinet meeting here in the commissioner office.

The cabinet also released funds to start renovation work of three metro stations in Rawalpindi which were badly damaged in May 9 protest demonstrations.

It also directed to start remodeling work of Katcheri Chowk.

The interim Punjab CM directed to complete Ring Road Project soon, and start work on Nullah Leh and Dodocha Dam.

He showed strong concerns on water crisis in Rawalpindi and directed authorities concerned to resolve all public related issues on priority.

During the meeting, the caretaker CM also decided to provide NOC to all businessmen to start businesses in the province.

Naqvi asked all government officers to start crackdown against illegal housing societies and land mafia without any difference. “I will never bear any kind of irresponsible attitude in this regard,” he warned.