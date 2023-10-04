‘Pakistan can earn millions of dollars by exporting health professionals’

Islamabad:Pakistan can not only earn millions of dollars by exporting trained and qualified allied health professionals including paramedics and medical technicians but quality of healthcare can also be improved at local health facilities, which are facing a severe shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, health officials said on Tuesday.

They said induction of around 16 PhDs scholars, mostly foreign-qualified experts who have joined the Faculty of Allied Health and Interdisciplinary Sciences at Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad, Pakistan would be able to produce trained and qualified health professionals as per needs and requirements of the local healthcare industry.

“Today a milestone has been achieved with the launch of faculty of Allied Health and Interdisciplinary Sciences at Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad. With the help of our 16 PhD scholars, we would now be able to provide highly educated, qualified and trained workforce in the area of allied health sciences to the country and also send them abroad to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country”, Vice Chancellor HSA Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan told the launching ceremony of the new faculty.

Zamurrad Khan, President Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC), World Health Organization’s country representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Dr. Rana Imran Sikandar, heads of leading private health facilities in the capital and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor HSA Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan provided a detailed briefing about the newly established faculty and presented the future vision of Health Services Academy. "Our commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare education remains unwavering. The Faculty of Allied Health and Interdisciplinary Sciences will empower our students to excel and contribute significantly to the healthcare sector.” he maintained.

He informed that both the Allied Health Professionals Council as well as Higher Education Commission were on board and they had assured the health services academy of their complete support in launching various diploma, certificate as well as Masters and Ph.D courses in the field of allied health and interdisciplinary sciences.