3 labourers killed in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad:Three labourers were crushed to death, and another was wounded critically when a heavy lift of a derrick machine fell on the labourers operating the crane at Bhara Kahu, police said.

The rescuers shifted the bodies and the injured labourers to the hospital where the wounded was said to be critical. The police said that construction work on the overhead bridge was carried on when the lift of the crane was broken down and the labourers got under the crane, consequently, three labourers were crushed to death on the spot while the fourth was wounded critically and shifted to hospital.

The dead were identified as Qaisar Abbas, Samar Shah and Waris Shah while Samar Iqbal sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation ab­out the incident.