Women’s safety

Several high-profile incidents of rape and sexual harassment have shown that women are increasingly unsafe in Pakistan. It is essential that we take strong steps to resolve this problem and try to make our country more secure for women.
The criminals who harass and assault women appear to do so without any fear of the law. This has to change if women are to live without fear.
Afsah Faheem
Karachi
