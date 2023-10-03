VC says Gomal varsity focusing on agri research

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah on Monday said that the varsity was imparting quality education particularly in the field of agriculture.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council led by Prof Dr Fayyazul Hasan who visited the Faculty of Agriculture of Gomal University.

The team also met Gomal University Registrar Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Agriculture Faculty Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jilani, directors of various departments and teachers. The team visited classrooms, laboratories and research centres of various departments of the Faculty of Agriculture.

The vice-chancellor said that the university was focusing on research in the field of agriculture. He said that Gomal University was providing education in line with the modern requirements. Later, the delegation visited various departments including Agronomy, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Entomology, Animal Sciences, Environmental Sciences, the central library, gymnasium and Dr Abdul Qadir Khan Auditorium, Sports Complex. The team appreciated the steps being taken by the Faculty of Agriculture of Gomal University for the promotion of education.