Expo set to open in Peshawar tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gearing up to host a two-day International Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Expo on October 4 and 5, 2023.
This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first-ever international agriculture, livestock, and fisheries expo in the region. The Paramount Club, located on the Northern Bypass in Peshawar, will be the venue for the event.
The event will meet the longstanding demand of manufacturers for a professionally managed B2B and B2C exhibition, facilitating interactions and transactions between domestic and international attendees and leading global agricultural and livestock technology companies.
SKARDU: Pakistani porter Murtaza Sadpara, who had suffered from frostbite while attempting to summit Broad Peak in the...
LAHORE: During an ongoing crackdown on gas thieves, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd on Monday continued raids in...
MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company surveillance teams caught 64 consumers during the ongoing operation against...
PESHAWAR: KP Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir here on Monday visited various localities to inspect the ongoing...
HARIPUR: A woman and her daughter were shot dead in a remote village of Khanpur Tehsil, police said here on...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah on Monday said that the varsity was imparting...