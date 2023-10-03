Expo set to open in Peshawar tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gearing up to host a two-day International Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Expo on October 4 and 5, 2023.

This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first-ever international agriculture, livestock, and fisheries expo in the region. The Paramount Club, located on the Northern Bypass in Peshawar, will be the venue for the event.

The event will meet the longstanding demand of manufacturers for a professionally managed B2B and B2C exhibition, facilitating interactions and transactions between domestic and international attendees and leading global agricultural and livestock technology companies.